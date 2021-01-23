Brazil approves use of CoronaVac doses partly manufactured locally

Brazil approves use of CoronaVac doses partly manufactured locallyReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:25 IST
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Friday approved a second emergency use request of China's CoronaVac vaccine, which will allow for the distribution of 4.8 million new doses that were partly manufactured in Brazil.
Brazil earlier this month had already approved the use of Sinovac's CoronaVac, but that permit only covered doses that had been fully made in China and imported, which total 6 million. The South American nation has also approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, with a first shipment coming from India expected to arrive later on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
