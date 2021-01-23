Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Swift India's 'best-selling' car model in 2020

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said its hatchback Swift has emerged as the best selling car model in India in 2020 with 1,60,700 units.

In 2020, the model has also crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 23 lakh units since its launch in 2005. It crossed the 5 lakh milestone in 2010, 10 lakh in 2013 and 15 lakh in 2016, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the milestone, Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava claimed that ''Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers.'' He further said, ''Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, brand Swift sold over 1,60,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order.'' The company said more than 53 per cent of Swift customers are below the age of 35 years, thus establishing the model as ''the 'coming of the age' car with its tech-savvy features, value-for-money offerings and sporty design''.

