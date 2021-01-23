Maha: Five dead, seven injured as vehicle falls into gorge

At least five persons were killedand seven others injured when a vehicle carrying them fellinto a 150-feet deep gorge in Nandurbar district ofMaharashtra on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 10.30 am at the hillystretch of Khadki ghat, located approximately 10 kms fromToranmal hill station, he said.

''The victims are residents of Jhapi Phalai village inNandurbar. They were travelling in the vehicle to Toranmal topurchase things of daily needs,'' he said.

''However, as the driver lost control over the vehicle,it plunged into the 150-feet deep gorge,'' the official said.

Mahendra Pandit, Nandurbar's Superintendent of Police,said, ''As per the initial information, at least five personshave died and seven others have suffered injuries.'' Police have rushed to the spot and the injured havebeen shifted to a hospital, he said, adding that the rescueoperation was on.