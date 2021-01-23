Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:47 IST
Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

Norway's capital Oslo and nine neighbouring municipalities will impose some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain, the government said on Saturday.

Shopping centres and other non-essential stores will be closed from noon local time on Saturday, for the first time in the pandemic, an will not reopen until Feb. 1 at the earliest. Shops selling food will remain open, along with pharmacies and petrol stations.

Organised sports activities will be halted, restaurants must close and schools must rely more on remote learning, while private households were asked not to have any visitors at home. "Together we've managed to strike down the virus several time, and I'm convinced we can do so again," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 20,921 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 20,921 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,668 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,698,273.Authorities also reported an additional 559 deaths, raising the official total to 68,971....

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to be shifted to AIIMS- Delhi from Ranchi hospital as health condition deteriorates: Officials.

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to be shifted to AIIMS- Delhi from Ranchi hospital as health condition deteriorates Officials....

Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato join 'Turner & Hooch' series

Disney Plus upcoming Turner Hooch series has added actors Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato to its cast.Based on Tom Hanks 1989 buddy-cop movie of the same name, the show was recently greenlit by Disney with an order for 12 ...

Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny take to the streets despite warnings

Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took to the streets in Russias Far East on Saturday to demand his release on a day of nationwide protests that authorities have declared illegal and vowed to break up. Navalny called on his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021