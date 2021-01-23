MPs should put pressure on Centre to include Kerala's demands in central budget:CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI): Kerala ChiefMinister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged MPs from the stateto put pressure on the Centre to include the state's variousdemands in the central budget.

The plea in this regard was made by Vijayan at ameeting of MPs from the state ahead of the budget session ofParliament.

The MPs should intervene to ensure that theThiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Silverline project becomes areality, Tripunithura bypass included in the Bharatmalaproject and the Palani-Sabarimala new national highway givenclearance,a press release said.

The state has submitted eight projects worth Rs 115 crore to the centre for inclusion in the centralinfrastructuralfund during the 2020-21 fiscal and clearancefor the same should be ensured, it said.

The 'point of call' status to enable foreignairlines to operate from Kannur airportwere among the variousotherdemands of the state.

