Bogie of goods train derails after hitting cattle

Bogie of goods train derails after hitting cattlePTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:51 IST
One bogie of a goods train derailed near Malwan railway station here on the Delhi-Howrah route after collision with a bull on Sunday, officials said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Government Railway Police (GRP) station Arvind Kumar Saroj said the collision took place at around 9.35 am.
Saroj said the stray bull collided with the goods trains on the down line near Malwan railway station, after which the eighth bogey derailed, affecting the Delhi-Howrah rail route.
He added that no major major accident took place as the goods train was moving slowly.
Efforts are on to restore the rail route.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
