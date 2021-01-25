Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB urges to initiate reforms to improve education systems amid COVID-19

Education and training systems have experienced unprecedented disruptions due to COVID-19 with an estimated 1.7 billion students affected by school closures worldwide.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:33 IST
ADB urges to initiate reforms to improve education systems amid COVID-19
“Developing countries were already grappling with a learning crisis given that students were not learning enough,” said ADB Education Sector Group Chief Brajesh Panth. Image Credit: ANI

Governments and stakeholders in Asia and the Pacific should initiate far-reaching reforms to strengthen the resilience of education and training systems as they deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new guidance note from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"With the right resources, strengthened capacity, and deliberate actions, the region can put its education systems on a new and positive path as we settle into a new normal post-COVID-19," said ADB Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Chief Sector Officer Robert Guild. "Powered by knowledge, skills and human capital, the recovery in education will also help to support the recovery in other sectors."

COVID-19 and Education in Asia and the Pacific call for developing countries to identify critical policy reforms, such as revamping teacher professional development, and concrete actions to improve the quality, relevance, and inclusion of education systems over the long-term. Framed as the three Rs—Response, Recovery, and Rejuvenation—the note outlines specific responses from the kindergarten level to higher education (K-12), and for technical and vocational education and training.

Education and training systems have experienced unprecedented disruptions due to COVID-19 with an estimated 1.7 billion students affected by school closures worldwide. Technology has enabled distance and personalized learning and will continue to be instrumental to education post-COVID-19. While education technology tools can be a game-changer, the note stresses that ensuring students achieve high-quality learning must remain the central objective.

To address inequalities in digital access, the note advocates expanding access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity for households and education and training institutions, including through partnerships with telecommunications providers. Big data can improve teachers' ability to assess students and introduce greater transparency and accountability by linking education delivery with learning data.

"Developing countries were already grappling with a learning crisis given that students were not learning enough," said ADB Education Sector Group Chief Brajesh Panth. "The pandemic has exacerbated inequities and widened learning gaps. To turn the crisis into an opportunity, we must find new ways of supporting managers, teachers, and parents. We must improve planning, coordination, and partnerships—ensuring quality and resilient education systems and learning for all."

As governments grapple with the costs of health and economic recovery, it is vital to protect education budgets. Investing in reskilling and upskilling of workers who lost jobs during the pandemic will play a critical role in accelerating the economic recovery by getting people back in labour markets.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal Election Commission refuses to give legitimacy to either faction of ruling NCP

The Nepal Election Commission on Sunday refused to recognise either of the factions of the Nepal Communist Party--one led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the other by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal. The poll panel stated that...

Ladakh standoff: 9th round of India, China Corps Commanders talks last for over 15 hrs

The ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China ended at 230 am on Monday. The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address ...

Happy to have scored my first international goal: India U-16 footballer Sohail

Youngster Sohail struck the target in the 79th minute from Tyson Singhs cross to earn a spectacular 1-0 victory over the UAE. Sohail, who came of the bench and scored the decisive goal, dedicated his goal to his teammates. Incidentally, it ...

I-League: Sajad Hussain header hands Indian Arrows first points of season

All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side, the Indian Arrows held Aizawl FC to a 1-1 draw at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in the ongoing I-League. Richard Kasaggas 12th-minute strike from close range was cancelled in added tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021