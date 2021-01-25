Left Menu
Fire breaks out at a guest house in Delhi's Yusuf Sarai, none injured

New Delhi, Jan 25 PTI A fire broke out at a guest house in Delhis Yusuf Sarai area on Monday morning following explosion of two LPG cylinders on the second floor of the building, officials said.

25-01-2021
Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a guest house in Delhi's Yusuf Sarai area on Monday morning following the explosion of two LPG cylinders on the second floor of the building, officials said. On receiving information about the blaze at 7.55 is, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half-an-hour.

No injury has been reported.

Another incident of fire was reported on the fourth floor of a building west of Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze around 1 am. The fire was brought under control at 2.10 am.

Two persons were rescued and taken to Safdarjung hospital, a senior fire official said.

