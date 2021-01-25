Fire breaks out at a guest house in Delhi's Yusuf Sarai, none injured
New Delhi, Jan 25 PTI A fire broke out at a guest house in Delhis Yusuf Sarai area on Monday morning following explosion of two LPG cylinders on the second floor of the building, officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:05 IST
A fire broke out at a guest house in Delhi's Yusuf Sarai area on Monday morning following the explosion of two LPG cylinders on the second floor of the building, officials said. On receiving information about the blaze at 7.55 is, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half-an-hour.
No injury has been reported.
Another incident of fire was reported on the fourth floor of a building west of Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze around 1 am. The fire was brought under control at 2.10 am.
Two persons were rescued and taken to Safdarjung hospital, a senior fire official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- New Delhi
- Paschim Vihar
- Safdarjung hospital
ALSO READ
Yediyurappa in Delhi to discuss Karnataka's 'political situation' with Amit Shah, Nadda
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss state's political scenario.
89 hospitals finalised for COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi Health Minister
Chilla, Gazipur, Tikri, Dhansa borders closed: Delhi Traffic Police
Court pulls up Delhi Police for illegally arresting man, demanding money for bailing him out