Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:58 IST
Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism
Infosys logo Image Credit: ANI

Indian IT majors Infosys and TCS on Monday joined global giants like Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Bank of America in an international coalition launched by the World Economic Forum to tackle racism in workplaces.

Announcing the coalition during its week-long online Davos Agenda Summit, the WEF said it would work towards improving racial and ethnic justice in the workplace.

The founding members include 48 organizations representing 13 industries, with more than 55 lakh employees worldwide and with headquarters in three continents, the WEF said.

It further said companies must put racial and ethnic justice on their board's agendas, take at least one firm action and set a long-term strategy to become an anti-racist organization and build equitable and just workplaces for professionals with under-represented racial and ethnic identities.

Examples of business commitments towards racial and ethnic justice range from allocating financial and human resources to racial justice work, setting representation goals for all seniority levels, and establishing mentorship programmes for racially and ethnically diverse employees. One of the initiative's starting points will be Black inclusion and addressing anti-Blackness.

''With just 1 per cent of Fortune 500 companies led by Black chief executives, the need to tackle racial under-representation in business is urgent and obvious,'' WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said.

The founding members of the coalition also include AP Moller-Maersk, AlixPartners, AstraZeneca, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Boston Consulting Group, Bridgewater Associates, Centene, Cisco, Cognizant, Dentsu International, Deutsche Bank, EY, H&M, Henry Schein, HP and IKEA.

Other members are Jacobs Engineering Group, Jefferson Health, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, Kearney, LinkedIn, ManpowerGroup, Mastercard, Mayo Clinic, McKinsey, Nestle, PayPal, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Salesforce, SAP, Standard Chartered Bank, Coca-Cola, Depository Trust & Clearing (DTCC), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Uber, Unilever, UPS and Willis Towers Watson.

The WEF said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to widen inequalities, with disproportionate repercussions for disadvantaged groups and minorities.

At the ongoing summit global leaders will discuss what policies, practices and partnerships are needed to embed equity and inclusion into our economic systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK reviewing pandemic welfare support, minister says

The British government is reviewing the level of ongoing support it gives to those relying on welfare during the pandemic, the work and pensions minister said on Monday, when asked whether a boost to Universal Credit would be extended.In te...

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic Sevelamer Carbonate tablets

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has received nod from the US health regulator to market its generic Sevelamer Carbonate tablets that are used to control phosphorus in people with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.The company has received...

Spain's Health Minister quits to run for regional Catalan elections

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa will leave his job on Tuesday to run for the regional Catalan elections scheduled on Feb. 14, the Prime Ministers office said on Monday in a statement. Salvador Illa starts today his last 24 hours at th...

Everything That the School and College Needs to Reopen - 2000+ Educational Leaders Meet at Chennai Trade Centre for Lead ’21

A signature B2B event post-pandemicChennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India After the grand success of Virtual World Education Show in December 2020, WEEXPOINDIA is hosting the first physical Educational Leaders Meet post-pandemic L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021