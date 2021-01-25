MSI introduces 11th Gen Intel processor line up under 'Business & Productivity' series in India

- MSI launches the new Summit series of laptops for the first time in the country - Expands its existing line-up of Prestige and Modern series- The Summit E15 and Prestige 15 are a vailable across leading e-commerce website FlipkartNEW DELHI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Star International (MSI), the technology and laptop giant debuted its brand new 'Business & Productivity' line-up: The Summit, Prestige, and Modern series in India. The Summit E15 and Prestige 15 laptops are available in India from 24th January, 2021 across leading e-commerce website - Flipkart. The remaining line-up of products will be available in the market soon. The price of the series starts from INR 55,990 and goes up to INR 1,79,990 (All the prices mentioned are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price - MSRP).

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said,''We are delighted to enter into the business and productivity segment of laptops with our latest 11th Gen Intel processor line up in India. From establishing a strong hold in the gaming and content creation segment, MSI has now come up with innovative, feature loaded laptops for business professionals. India being an extremely important market for us, we wanted to bridge the gap between our consumers and their needs for powerful devices which provides them with best-in-class productivity, security, reliability and style. We hope the new line up resonates with the consumers helps them speed up their workflow.''The new line also includes one of the first laptops, Prestige 14 Evo certified on Intel's Evo platform, which indicates advanced efficiency and better mobility. All powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® processor, the new line-up provides unprecedented efficiency and performance in the face of the new remote working trend due to COVID-19.

Summit Series:Summit E15 A11SCST(GTX1650 Ti Max-Q,GDDR6 4GB) Summit B15 A11M(UMA)INR 1,79,990.00 INR 1,23,990.00Prestige Series:Prestige 15 A11SCX(GTX1650 Max-Q,GDDR6 4GB) Prestige 14 A11SCX(GTX1650 Max-Q,GDDR6 4GB) Prestige 14 EVO(UMA) Prestige 14 EVO(UMA)INR 1,34,990.00 INR 1,28,990.00 INR 1,06,990.00 INR 95,990.00Modern Series:Modern 15 A11SB(MX450,GDDR5 2GB) Modern 15 A11M(UMA) Modern 14 B11SB(MX450,GDDR5 2GB) Modern 14 B11M(UMA) Modern 14 B11M (UMA)(MX450,GDDR5 2GB)INR 95,990.00 INR 70,990.00 INR 89,990.00 INR 67,990.00 INR 55,990.00Summit Series provides secure solutions for business professionalsThe Summit Series, as the name implies, is the pinnacle of a mountain and represents the determination to lead and succeed in a career. The chassis and new logo showcase minimalism and modernism to compliment the tastes of business professionals. With the growing trend of remote working, the best business laptops need to do more than just send emails and connect to the internet; they need to have high performance, enterprise-grade security, and must be versatile enough to cater to a wide range of requirements.

The Summit Series is devoted to delivering comprehensive and secure solutions. From TPM 2.0, IR Camera, fingerprint reader, to USB port, and SD Card Lock, the Summit Series laptops are secured by various layers of advanced protection. By integrating hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection, the Summit laptops help protect corporations from data theft. The Summit Series packs a thin yet solid chassis with high performance and enterprise-grade security to help companies and business professionals enhance productivity.

New ''Business & Productivity'' series laptops offer best performance and efficiencyThe new ''Business & Productivity'' product line combines three distinguished series of MSI laptops: Summit, Prestige, and Modern. The new series are all outfitted with the super-powered, latest 11th Gen Intel® processor, which offers up to 20 percent faster performance than its predecessor. One of the new graphic options is to gear up with Intel® Iris Xe graphics, which is three times faster than standard integrated graphics.

The entire lineup is also accelerated by technologies like PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0, to boost daily work and even empower maximum personnel output for ultimate productivity. Another crucial function designed for remote workers is the noise cancellation feature. Its bilateral noise reduction for both microphones and speakers which helps reduce ambient noise during video conferences.

In addition, the new Prestige and Modern Series have now been updated with captivating, contemporary new colors -Urban Silver, Pure White, Carbon Gray, Rose Pink, Blue Stone, and Beige Mousse.

The Prestige 14 Evo is one of the first laptops to be certified on the Intel® Evo™ platform, which indicates this laptop is smarter in many ways. It offers instant wake, quicker login, and faster Wi-Fi connection which make it much more efficient at saving users' precious time.

The newly released laptops bring both portability and power to accelerate workflows. Complete with a diverse range of products, the MSI Business & Productivity line offers reliable solutions for everyone from enterprise business users to individuals seeking a more efficient way to work. MSI has taken a major step in developing laptops for the business market, and as such the company is determined to be a leading business laptop maker, setting a new bar for excellence in the laptop industry.

Model Prestige 15 Prestige 14 Prestige 14 EvoProcessor Up tp 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processorGraphics NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (A11SCS)NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 Max-Q (A11SCX) Intel Iris Xe GraphicsDisplay 15.6'' 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel15.6'' FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel 14'' 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel14'' FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel 14'' FHD, , 300nits, lower power, IPS-Level thin bezelMemory DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, up to 64GB 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel32GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel (for 4K monitor) 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channelStorage Slots 1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen31 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White)Security Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2)Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p)Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,1x HDMI(4K@60Hz),1x Micro SD Card Reader(UHS-III),1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen21x Type-A USB2.0,1x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS-III),1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo JackDimension 356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.65kg 319mm (W) x 215mm(D) x 15.9 mm (H) / 1.29kg 319mm (W) x 220.2mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.3kgModel Modern 15 Modern 14Processor Up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processorGraphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450Intel Iris Xe GraphicsDisplay 15.6'' FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel 14'' FHD, IPS-Level thin bezelMemory DDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GB DDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GBStorage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4,1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen3 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White)Webcam HD type (30fps@720p)Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,1x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1,1x HDMI(4K@60Hz), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in 1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,1x HDMI(4K@60Hz), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-inDimension 356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.6kg Model SUMMIT E 15Processor 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processorGraphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX1650TiGDDR6 4GB with Max-Q designDisplay 15.6'' 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel15.6'' FHD Touchscreen, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (10-points multi-touch)Memory DDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GBStorage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x41 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White)Security TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2)Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p)Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2,1x HDMI(4K@60Hz),1x Micro SD Card Reader(UHS-III),1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo JackDimension 356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 16.9 mm (H) / 1.79kg / 1.65Kg(Non-Touchscreen

