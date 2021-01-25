Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Holidays posts Q3 net loss at Rs 67.34 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:52 IST
Mahindra Holidays posts Q3 net loss at Rs 67.34 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.34 lakh for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.03 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 489.14 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 588.26 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India closed at Rs 227.90 per scrip on BSE, 6 per cent up from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Germany expects EU approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

The European Medicines Agency EMA is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Friday, a spokesman of Germans health ministry said.EU officials are due to seek clarification from AstraZeneca ...

Anger and grief as United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

As the United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, grief-stricken relatives of the dead expressed anger at Prime Minister Boris Johnsons handling of the worst public health crisis in a century. When the novel coronavirus, which ...

Torture of minor boy: Member of accused teen group found dead

A 17-year-old boy, belonging to agroup of teenagers who allegedly thrashed a minor last weekfor informing their parents about their drug abuse, was foundhanging dead in his house at Kalamassery here on Monday,police said.Local people allege...

Abuse survivor Grace Tame named Australian of the Year

A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors.Grace Tame was presented with the award ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021