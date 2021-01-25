Group of people gathers at Connaught Place in solidarity with protesting farmers
A group of people gathered in central Delhis Connaught Place in support of farmers agitating against the Centres new farm laws, police said on Monday.According to police, 20 to 25 people gathered near Block A and Block B of Connaught Place at around 3.15 pm on Sunday.They were not allowed to protest at the venue and asked to leave.
According to police, 20 to 25 people gathered near Block A and Block B of Connaught Place at around 3.15 pm on Sunday.
They were not allowed to protest at the venue and asked to leave. The group, however, wanted to go towards Bangla Sahab Gurudwara via Baba Kharag Singh Marg, carrying pamphlets in support of the farmers, a senior police officer said.
The protesters were stopped near Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, BKS Road, Connaught Place. They were briefed about law and order situation and imposition of section 144 CrPC in the area, he said.
The group later dispersed peacefully, he added.
