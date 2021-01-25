IIFL Securities appoints Sandeep Bhardwaj as CEO of retail broking

IIFL Securities, a leading broking and advisory firm, on Monday said it has appointed Sandeep Bhardwaj as the chief executive officer of retail broking. In this role, he will report to R Venkataraman, chairman and managing director, IIFL Securities and co-promoter of diversified financial services group, IIFL. Bhardwaj was previously working with Angel Broking as the chief sales officer and spent over a decade managing sales, revenue, and wealth management. He will be based at Mumbai, IIFL Securities said.

He has another decade of experience with Religare Finvest, Centurion Bank of Punjab, HDFC Bank and ICICI Group.

“Sandeep, with his vast and varied experience in lending across multiple asset classes will drive our retail broking business to the next level of growth,'' Venkataraman said.

IIFL Securities has over a million retail customers and over 500 institutional clients.

