Left Menu
Development News Edition

UCO Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs 35.44cr

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:14 IST
UCO Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs 35.44cr

Public sector UCO Bankon Monday reported a net profit of Rs 35.44 crore for thethird quarter ended December 2020, on account of lowerprovisioning for bad loans.

The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net loss of Rs960.17 crore during the October-December period of theprevious fiscal year.

Total income, however, fell marginally to Rs 4,466.97crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs4,514.21 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20, UCOBank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's bad loans ratio stood at 9.80 per cent ofthe gross loans in the quarter ended December 2020, as against19.45 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 2.97 percent against 6.34 per cent.

Provisions for bad loans fell sharply to Rs 393.06crore for the quarter under review from Rs 1,645.51 crore ayear ago.

Meanwhile, the bank's MD & CEO A K Goel said inKolkata that the lender has met all the parameters to come outof the prompt and corrective action (PCA) framework prescribedby the RBI in May 2017, due to negative return on assets andhigh NPA.

Shares of UCO Bank were trading 2.64 per cent higherat Rs 13.22 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. "proud to be back" in climate fight, Kerry tells leaders

The United States is proud to be back in international efforts to tackle global warming, Washingtons new special climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden is this week expected to release mo...

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.The justices threw out Trumps challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he viola...

Respecting Himachal's unique culture, Indira Gandhi granted it statehood: Priyanka

On the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradeshs statehood, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the state has a unique culture and respecting that then prime minister Indira Gandhi had granted it statehood.Himachal Pradesh was de...

EXPLAINER-Why are pirates attacking ships in the Gulf of Guinea?

Pirates are stepping up attacks on ships in West Africas Gulf of Guinea, defying regional navies. On Saturday, pirates off Nigeria kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish container ship and killed one.Pirates in the Gulf of Guinea kidnapped 130...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021