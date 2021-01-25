Left Menu
NTPC gets over Rs 47.55 cr as dividend from JV firm NTECL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:41 IST
NTPC gets over Rs 47.55 cr as dividend from JV firm NTECL

NTPC on Monday said Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) has paid an interim dividend of over Rs 47.55 crore towards its 50 percent stake in the firm.

NTECL is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) company of NTPC and TANGEDCO, NTPC said in a statement.

''NTECL has paid an interim dividend of Rs 47,55,59,335 (Forty-Seven crore fifty five lacs fifty nine Thousand and three hundred thirty five) for the year 2020-21 towards NTPC's 50 per cent share,'' it said.

The interim dividend has also been paid to other Joint Venture partner TANGEDCO on its shareholding of 50 per cent in NTECL, the company said.

NTECL Chairman Ramesh Babu V presented the cheque to NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh in other senior officials' presence, it said.

