US office ergonomics firm Humanscale enters India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:44 IST
The New York-based Humanscale, which is into designing and manufacturing high-performance ergonomic products will be entering the country and open 10 showrooms over the next three years.

Humanscale will be partnering with the Bengaluru-based S Cube Ergonomics (S Cube). S Cube also works with brands like Interface, Alucobond, Honeywell, Minimax, Ceasefire, and Krueger International.

Each of these 10 exclusive showrooms would be a state-of-the-art ergonomic experience centre offering world-class ergonomic products for office and work-from-home setups, the company said in a statement. Its showrooms will come up in Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad among others.

* * * * * TISS, Premji University, Ficci to collaborate to create job* The city-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Azim Premji University, and the industry chamber Ficci have joined hands to create jobs through an Udyog Sahayak Enterprises Network (Usenet) by creating a support system that will improve ease of doing business for largely informal micro and small entrepreneurs. The Usenet will take services such as digitisation and formalisation, availing of government loans, subsidies or other benefits, ensuring compliance with local, regional, and national regulation, aiding partnership with digital marketing platforms and digital payment platforms, to the micro-entrepreneurs at their doorstep, the partners said in joint statement. They estimate by scaling up, Usenet can create an additional 1 crore jobs over five years going up to nearly 6 crore over 10 years.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

