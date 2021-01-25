Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drone company Wingcopter gets more firepower in vaccine delivery race

German start-up Wingcopter has secured fresh funding to strengthen its position in the race to offer COVID-19 vaccine distribution by air, seeking to get shots into the arms of people in hard-to-reach places, it said on Monday. The company, based in Weiterstadt, is working on a number of trial projects for countries in Africa and Southeast Asia, aiming to scale up operations to deliver vaccines to millions of people, Chief Executive Tom Pluemmer told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:58 IST
Drone company Wingcopter gets more firepower in vaccine delivery race
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

German start-up Wingcopter has secured fresh funding to strengthen its position in the race to offer COVID-19 vaccine distribution by air, seeking to get shots into the arms of people in hard-to-reach places, it said on Monday.

The company, based in Weiterstadt, is working on a number of trial projects for countries in Africa and Southeast Asia, aiming to scale up operations to deliver vaccines to millions of people, Chief Executive Tom Pluemmer told Reuters. Pluemmer expects the pandemic to increase acceptance of unmanned aircraft and reshape logistics by transporting medical equipment and supplies quickly and safely while minimising human contact.

"COVID is now making it necessary to build it out fast, but once it's there we will have a new type of infrastructure that could carry things like medication, blood, lab samples and even normal daily goods," he told Reuters on Monday. Wingcopter is one of several drone start-ups seeking to play a role in the delivery of vaccines in regions lacking good storage facilities or developed transport infrastructure.

North American company Draganfly has been picked by Coldchain Technology Services to transport COVID-19 vaccines while start-up Volansi Inc has partnered with drugmaker Merck to deliver temperature-sensitive vaccines in rural North Carolina. Wingcopter said it has secured $22 million in Series A funding to help to set up the logistics infrastructure needed to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and ramp up drone production.

Investors included Xplorer Capital, a backer of ride-hailing service Uber and self-driving car start-up Zoox, which was bought by Amazon last year. The dronemaker has also received German government funding to build a healthcare delivery network in Malawi and has already started training local drone pilots.

One of Wingcopters's drones can transport about 2,500 vaccine doses a day, Pluemmer said, and the company is seeking partners to build a new drone that could carry up to 1,000 doses per flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP CM dedicates projects worth Rs 706 crore in Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 66 small and big projects totalling Rs 706 crore in Noida via a video conference from Lucknow.This was done by the chief minister as he inaugurate...

Turkey and Greece resume talks on maritime disputes after five years

Turkey and Greece resumed talks aimed at addressing long-standing maritime disputes on Monday, ending a five-year hiatus after months of tension in the eastern Mediterranean. The neighbouring NATO members are at odds over claims to Mediterr...

Tennis-Badosa slams quarantine conditions before Australian Open

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa has described her extended period of quarantine ahead of the Australia Open following a positive novel coronavirus test as the worst moment of her career, adding she felt abandoned by organisers. Badosa, r...

With Trump gone, U.S. Supreme Court pulls plug on anti-corruption cases

Five days after the end of Donald Trumps presidency, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday halted lawsuits accusing him of violating the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption provisions by maintaining ownership of his business empire including a ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021