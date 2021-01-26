Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed

The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed on Tuesday following clashes between police and protesting farmers at a number of places in the national capital.Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their tractor parade in the national capital.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:35 IST
Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed

The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed on Tuesday following clashes between police and protesting farmers at a number of places in the national capital.

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their tractor parade in the national capital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates. ''Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed,'' the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi and way ahead of the designated time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Patton Oswalt to emcee Sundance award ceremony

Actor Patton Oswalt will be the host for the award ceremony of 2021 Sundance Film Festival.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony, which will be held digitally on February 2, will feature special appearances from Alison Brie, Shi...

UN chief urges global alliance to counter rise of neo-Nazis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged coordinated global action to build an alliance against the growth and spread of neo-Nazism and white supremacy and the resurgence of xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and hate speech sparked partly b...

Police use tear gas shells, lathicharge after clashes with farmers at ITO

Protesting farmers and police personnel clashed at ITO in the national capital when the former forced their way towards Lutyens Delhi and damaged police buses with their tractors, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells a...

Ugandan security forces end house arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine

Ugandan security forces have withdrawn from around the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday, ending his house arrest since a Jan. 14 presidential election.On Monday, a court ruled that the police and milita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021