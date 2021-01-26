Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks climb as AstraZeneca, Indivior jumps

So, there were positive angles to pick among the negative news and I think that seems to have benefited sentiment alongside the pound falling," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx. Drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 0.7% and gave the second biggest boost to the blue-chip index after it denied reports its COVID-19 vaccine was not very effective for people over 65. The FTSE 100 has recorded consistent monthly gains since November on expectations of a vaccine-led recovery, but it has lost steam as extended lockdowns hit business activity.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:45 IST
London stocks climb as AstraZeneca, Indivior jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British stocks ended higher on Tuesday after drugmaker AstraZeneca denied reports that its COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in the elderly population, while Indivior surged after its former parent withdrew a $1.4 billion legal claim. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2%, with automakers and healthcare stocks leading the gains, while the mid-cap index rose 0.5%.

However, weakness in general retailers limited gains after British retail sales suffered their biggest annual drop since May this month, suggesting the latest lockdown is taking a heavy toll on many shops. The mood was also dampened by a jump in Britain's unemployment rate to 5.0%, its highest in nearly five years, in the three months to November.

"Even though the unemployment rate is at 5%, it was meant to go to 5.1%. So, there were positive angles to pick among the negative news and I think that seems to have benefited sentiment alongside the pound falling," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx. Drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 0.7% and gave the second biggest boost to the blue-chip index after it denied reports its COVID-19 vaccine was not very effective for people over 65.

The FTSE 100 has recorded consistent monthly gains since November on expectations of a vaccine-led recovery, but it has lost steam as extended lockdowns hit business activity. The International Monetary Fund cut Britain's growth outlook for 2021 because of a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases, and forecast it would take until next year for the economy to regain its pre-pandemic strength.

Britain's Rolls-Royce dropped 1.8% after it downgraded expectations for how much its engines would fly this year. Indivior leapt 13.1% to the top of the FTSE 250 index after it said late on Monday that former parent Reckitt Benckiser would withdraw a $1.4 billion claim against the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic soldiers kill 44 rebels

Central African Republic soldiers killed at least 44 rebels in an offensive against the fighters that have been launching attacks against the government of the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera, the government said.The fi...

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Recovery prospects for Europes coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU. UK...

Iran sentences Iranian-American to prison on spying charges

An Iranian-American has been sentenced by Iran to 10 years in prison on spying charges, despite his family alleging he never had a trial or an opportunity to defend himself, becoming the latest dual national held in the country amid tension...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

Israeli troops on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian suspected of trying to attack soldiers at a West Bank intersection, the military said. The Israeli army said the incident occurred near near the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the occu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021