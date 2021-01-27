Brazil bars entry for South African visitors to slow new variant's spread
Brazil on Tuesday barred entry for visitors from South Africa to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant from the country, according to the federal government's gazette.Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:12 IST
Brazil on Tuesday barred entry for visitors from South Africa to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant from the country, according to the federal government's gazette. The barring of South African visitors is in addition to a pre-existing prohibition on entry for people coming from Britain, which has also seen a new variant. Brazil, home to the world's second deadliest coronavirus pandemic, also has its own new variant from the north of the country, which researchers believe is more transmissible.
"International flights to Brazil originating in or passing through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of South Africa are prohibited on a temporary basis," the gazette said. The measure applies to anyone who has been in either country "in the last 14 days," it added.
Those who fail to comply may face arrest, repatriation, deportation, or have their asylum request denied, it said.
