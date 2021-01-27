Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. 'actively looking' at mandating COVID-19 testing for domestic air travel

The Biden administration is "actively looking" at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travelers on U.S. domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said on Tuesday. On a call with reporters, Dr. Marty Cetron, director for the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine at CDC, was asked about whether new domestic travel testing requirements might be employed.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 04:57 IST
U.S. 'actively looking' at mandating COVID-19 testing for domestic air travel

The Biden administration is "actively looking" at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travelers on U.S. domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said on Tuesday.

On a call with reporters, Dr. Marty Cetron, director for the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine at CDC, was asked about whether new domestic travel testing requirements might be employed. Cetron replied that there were "conversations that are ongoing and looking at what the types and locations of testing might be... We're actively looking at it." Last week, President Joe Biden directed U.S. agencies to make recommendations to "impose additional public health measures for domestic travel" and to consider new requirements for people crossing land borders. Reuters reported Friday that administration officials said that could include requiring negative COVID-19 tests before flying domestically.

"We realize that there's been a dramatic evolution and increase in both testing platforms and testing capacity. I think this is a really important part of our toolkit to combat this pandemic," Cetron said. On Tuesday, new CDC rules took effect requiring nearly all international air travelers aged 2 and older to present a negative coronavirus test taken within three calendar days of travel or proof of COVID-19 recovery to enter the United States.

In discussions with airline officials, the CDC has said it is considering requiring domestic testing, too. Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel. The CDC said Sunday it would not grant waivers to exempt travelers from some countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines had sought waivers.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State Ian Brownlee told reporters CDC was "not at this time issuing federal quarantine orders" but recommends self-quarantining for seven days after returning from a trip and getting post-arrival COVID-19 tests. Brownlee said the "main message to U.S. citizens considering travel abroad remains the same: Seriously reconsider going overseas right now. If you're overseas right now, it's going to be harder to come home for a while."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden oath second only to Reagan and Obama with TV viewers

The first inaugurations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama were the only ones to exceed Joe Bidens in popularity among television viewers over the past 40 years. The Nielsen company said that 33.8 million people watched Bidens ina...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card - Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic had apologised after he was sent off during his sides 2-1 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in a fiery derby on Tuesday. Ibrahimovic gave his side the lead in the Coppa Italia quarter final, d...

CDC researchers see little evidence in-person school drives COVID-19 infection

Studies in the United States and abroad found little evidence schools were spreading COVID-19 infections, showing a path forward to in-person classes, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Tuesday....

Lebanese lawyers seek to halt liquidation of UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast

A Lebanese lawyers association has asked British authorities to halt the voluntary liquidation of a UK-registered company over possible links to last years explosion at Beirut port, according to a letter seen by Reuters.In the Jan. 25 lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021