Doctor Anywhere strengthens engineering capability; builds regional tech hubs in Vietnam and India

SINGAPORE and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor Anywhere (DA) announced today that it is establishing regional tech hubs in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh and India, Bangalore, as well as expanding the core product development and engineering functions in the Singapore headquarters. This expansion will play a critical role in DA's continued growth in the region.

Available positions include entry to senior level roles. Leadership positions will be based in Singapore, with regional leads to manage a team of entry-level and experienced software engineers in each country. The Vietnam hub will also have the opportunity to collaborate closely with the local DA offices to tailor solutions that align with market demands. DA's existing tech teams based in Bangalore and Gurgaon will form part of the expanded India hub.

The recruitment drive has started since the beginning of the year. DA aims to bring all new hires onboard by the second quarter of 2021. DA will also be hiring fresh graduates from local universities, and providing opportunities for growth and regional exposure within the company. The new tech hubs will triple DA's product development and engineering capacity, as the company continues to expand and deepen their presence in the regional healthcare landscape.

Ho Chi Minh City and Bangalore boost exceptional engineering talent, strong infrastructure, and are well positioned geographically to engage the region. The launch of the regional tech hubs will enhance DA's mission to build the largest omni-channel healthcare platform in Southeast Asia, and expand their capabilities to bring reliable and high quality healthcare conveniently to the public.

''The hubs will play a vital role as a source of innovation for DA. We hope to attract and nurture the brightest talents in the region, build great products that can impact people's health and wellness, and improve the region's fragmented healthcare landscape,'' said Ee Chong Lee, Chief Technology Officer of DA.

Wai Mun Lim, founder and CEO of DA added, ''With digitised healthcare as one of the fastest growing sectors in the region due to the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers are shifting their lifestyle habits and behaviour towards online solutions. Doctor Anywhere is positioned to become a key market influencer in the digital healthcare industry, and we are excited to work with the region's most talented tech professionals to realise our vision.''To explore open roles at Doctor Anywhere, visit DA's careers page: https://doctoranywhere.bamboohr.com/jobs/ About Doctor AnywhereDoctor Anywhere is a tech-enabled, omni-channel healthcare service provider in Asia, on a mission to make healthcare simple, accessible, and efficient for everyone. Doctor Anywhere's digital platform bridges gaps in the healthcare ecosystem through technology and innovation, enabling users to manage their health easily and effectively through the Doctor Anywhere mobile app.

Users can consult a licensed local doctor anytime, anywhere, and get medication delivered to their doorstep within hours. Medical history, health reports, and other documents are stored in-app for easy access. Under the DA Network, users also have access to an extensive panel of general practitioners, specialists, and allied healthcare providers. Complementing this ecosystem is the DA Marketplace, where users can shop for a wide range of health and wellness products and services, such as supplements, skincare products, and book home-based healthcare services -- all in one place.

Doctor Anywhere now serves more than one million, and growing, users in Southeast Asia.

