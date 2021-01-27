Left Menu
Development News Edition

China injects more than 22 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines

China aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year in February, state media Global Times said this month. The nationwide vaccine scheme now prioritises essential groups such as workers in medical, transport and food services, employees and students going abroad.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:57 IST
China injects more than 22 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

China has administered about 22.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a health official said on Wednesday, as the country steps up its campaign ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holidays and the accompanying flurry of travel. The world's most populous nation has widened its targeted inoculation scheme since mid-December to include more priority groups facing higher risk of virus exposure, in a bid to prevent any outbreaks in winter and spring.

"Overall, the work is progressing in a smooth and orderly manner," Zeng Yixin, vice director of the National Health Commission, told a news conference, referring to the vaccination effort. China aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year in February, state media Global Times said this month.

The nationwide vaccine scheme now prioritises essential groups such as workers in medical, transport and food services, employees and students going abroad. The elderly and others will have to wait. However, the Chaoyang district in the capital, Beijing, has already started giving vaccines to citizens outside essential groups.

Some communities in the district of Dongcheng said residents aged between 18 and 59 can sign up for inoculation as long as they have no medical conditions that might make vaccination unsuitable. But they did not say when doses would be available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc; Future Retail tanks 5 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday declined over 2 per cent amid concerns over the Future Group deal.The heavyweight stock opened the day on a weak note and further dipped 2.43 per cent to Rs 1,892.55 on the BSE.At the NSE, it decli...

My 1st job was cleaning laboratory glassware in mother’s lab: US VP Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that her first job was to clean pipettes in her mothers laboratory, as she visited the National Health Institute headquarters for the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan ...

Guterres calls for ‘renewed approach to multilateralism’, through new peacebuilding appeal

An approach that goes beyond crisis response and boosts long-term investments in prevention and peacebuilding, hand-in-hand with our efforts to deliver the Sustainable Developments Goals SDGs, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the High...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021