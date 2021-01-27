Left Menu
Adani Ports and SEZ signs MoU with Gujarat govt fo air cargo complex, multi-modal logistics park

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:02 IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with the Gujarat government to explore possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park in the state.

''The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Gujarat for exploring possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park at VirochanNagar near Sanand, Gujarat,'' Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said the aforesaid evaluation is subject to various regulatory and legal permissions/ approval and clearances including land acquisition.

''We will announce any such development as and when any concrete decision is reached in such matters after evaluation,'' the filing noted.

Shares of APSEZ were trading 0.46 per cent higher at Rs 525.85 apiece on BSE.

