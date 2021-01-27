Commuters face hardships due to traffic restrictions on key routes in Delhi

Commuters on Wednesday faced hardships in reaching their destinations due to traffic restrictions on key routes in the national capital, a day after violence broke out during farmers' tractor parade in the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter said the traffic movement is heavy due to closure of four lanes on Kalindi Kunj and Noida stretches.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement near ITO, Mandi House and India Gate, which was affected due to restrictions placed there, resumed on Wednesday afternoon.

The barricades placed near the Tilak Bridge were removed and the road leading to India Gate from ITO was opened.

Similarly, the road going towards Connaught Place from Minto Road is also functioning now, a senior police officer said.

The C-Hexagon at India Gate has also opened for traffic and there is no restriction on the movement of vehicles, police said.

On Wednesday morning, retired Delhi Police personnel staged a protest near ITO, leading to disturbance in traffic movement.

They were protesting against the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the city.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said 22 FIRs have been so far registered in connection with Tuesday's violence.

More than 300 policemen have been injured in the incident, he said.

