Vista Rooms raises Rs 10 cr in fresh funding round  

This segment is poised for massive growth and Vista is well-positioned to capitalise on this with its market leadership, DSG Consumer Partners MD Deepak Shahdadpuri said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Luxury holiday home rentals network, Vista Rooms on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore in a fresh funding round led by early-stage venture capital fund, DSG Consumer Partners.

The round also saw participation from other investors including CA Holdings, Artha India Ventures, and Anand Ladsariya, Vista Rooms said in a statement.

''We are currently at a major growth stage, and the funds will enable us to accelerate our pace. We will scale our network of properties to over 1,000 within the next 18-24 months,'' Vista Rooms Co-Founder Ankita Sheth said.

The growth enabled by the funding will be fourfold - launching new locations, building out the team, improving technology, and furthering brand awareness, she added.

''The vacation rental segment addresses a clear pain point for both travelers and homeowners. This segment is poised for massive growth and Vista is well-positioned to capitalize on this with its market leadership,'' DSG Consumer Partners' MD Deepak Shahdadpuri said.

