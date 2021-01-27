RIL rebrands its Sports & Lifestyle business as RISE Worldwide

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its sports and lifestyle business to 'RISE Worldwide Ltd' as it ventures into the burgeoning industry in the domestic as well as global markets.

RISE Worldwide will continue with the full portfolio of owned and operated brand properties formerly under the banner of IMG-Reliance Ltd, the company said in a statement.

The transition as an independent brand identity is aimed at enabling its various verticals currently within the sports and lifestyle businesses, autonomy to operate and create industry driving strategies, as the company focuses on further investing in the segment.

Commenting on the development, a RISE Worldwide spokesperson said: ''RISE Worldwide aims to provide a comprehensive solution to the Sports, Lifestyle and Entertainment industries as one inclusive force creating a symbiotic ecosystem that engages in nation building by inspiring the youth through our various initiatives.'' The RISE Worldwide portfolio includes sports & sponsorship consulting, fashion & sustainability platform building, athlete talent management, licensing, broadcast production and lifestyle & entertainment.

''We look forward to this dawn with new zeal and a DNA imbibed to RISE. Built on our existing relationships, trust and the knowledge of the industry, RISE seeks to help partners reach their target audience effectively as we bring their creative initiatives to life and provide consumers with world class experiences across each of our properties,'' the spokesperson added.

The company is already India's largest independent Sports, Lifestyle and Entertainment enterprise, connecting with over 150 million youth on social media.

It has a roster of six cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Krunal Pandya, under the company's Athlete Talent Management division.

The company was selected to exclusively market the global virtual inventory of the recently concluded Indian Cricket Team's tour of Australia.

Besides, it also has a broadcast production setup and looks forward to engaging in sports production contracts across the world.

