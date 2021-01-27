Countries must come together to fight inequality: South Korean President

Underlining the importance of international cooperation in fast development of COVID-19 diagnostic kits and vaccines, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday said all governments must pool in their collective wisdom to battle polarisation and inequality within and among countries.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, he said it is important to maintain solidarity around the world as countries continue to battle the pandemic.

President Moon said it was due to cooperation between multiple parties that diagnostic kits and vaccines were so rapidly developed.

''But despite these impressive efforts, we are still not in the clear - polarisation and inequities continue both within and between countries,'' he said.

He called on countries and governments to pool their wisdom to fight against inequality and listed out various steps taken in his country to keep up the spirit of inclusivity in its pandemic response.

These included financial assistance to people and small businesses as well as job retention support, Moon said while asserting that steps like these are vital to help bridge gaps in society.

Last year, South Korea had the highest growth rate among OECD countries while also demonstrating an exemplary pandemic response, he said. As it continues its recovery it will push ahead with green initiatives, including carbon neutrality, he added.

''The world needs to reinforce solidarity and collaboration to ensure a sustainable recovery. This includes equitable access to vaccines, which Korea is taking an active part in. Korea is also ready to share its experiences with vulnerable healthcare systems around the world to help spread best practice,'' President Moon said.

