Left Menu

Countries must come together to fight inequality: South Korean President

This includes equitable access to vaccines, which Korea is taking an active part in.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:37 IST
Countries must come together to fight inequality: South Korean President

Underlining the importance of international cooperation in fast development of COVID-19 diagnostic kits and vaccines, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday said all governments must pool in their collective wisdom to battle polarisation and inequality within and among countries.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, he said it is important to maintain solidarity around the world as countries continue to battle the pandemic.

President Moon said it was due to cooperation between multiple parties that diagnostic kits and vaccines were so rapidly developed.

''But despite these impressive efforts, we are still not in the clear - polarisation and inequities continue both within and between countries,'' he said.

He called on countries and governments to pool their wisdom to fight against inequality and listed out various steps taken in his country to keep up the spirit of inclusivity in its pandemic response.

These included financial assistance to people and small businesses as well as job retention support, Moon said while asserting that steps like these are vital to help bridge gaps in society.

Last year, South Korea had the highest growth rate among OECD countries while also demonstrating an exemplary pandemic response, he said. As it continues its recovery it will push ahead with green initiatives, including carbon neutrality, he added.

''The world needs to reinforce solidarity and collaboration to ensure a sustainable recovery. This includes equitable access to vaccines, which Korea is taking an active part in. Korea is also ready to share its experiences with vulnerable healthcare systems around the world to help spread best practice,'' President Moon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bids invited to upgrade Ernakulam railway station

Ernakulam railway station, one of the busiest in Kerala, will be redeveloped by Rail Land Development AuthorityRLDA, which has invited bids from private players.RLDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, has invited online bids ...

EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO's disclosures -source

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine supplies after the companys chief executive revealed confidential clauses, an EU official said on Wednesday. In an interview with n...

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews clouds of ash

Indonesias Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted on Wednesday, sending up a cloud of ash and prompting authorities to warn of the risk of lava flows reaching roads, officials said. The 2,963 m 9,721 ft high Merapi is one of Indonesias...

Soccer-Fulham investigating bullying allegations made by former youth player

Fulham have launched an investigation after former youth player Max Noble claimed he was bullied, abused and threatened during his time at the London clubs academy. Noble said in an interview with the i newspaper he felt depressed and conte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021