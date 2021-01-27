Left Menu

Reliance rebrands sports, lifestyle and entertainment business

Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its sports and lifestyle business to RISE Worldwide Ltd as it independently ventures into the burgeoning industry in India and globally.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:40 IST
Reliance rebrands sports, lifestyle and entertainment business
The company's motto represents the passion, positivity, optimism and leadership of a young India globally. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its sports and lifestyle business to RISE Worldwide Ltd as it independently ventures into the burgeoning industry in India and globally. RISE Worldwide will continue to drive the full portfolio of owned and operated brand properties earlier under the banner of IMG Reliance Ltd.

RISE Worldwide is conceptualised with the belief that 'Together We RISE as 1.' The company's motto represents the passion, positivity, optimism and leadership of a young India globally. The company said transition to an independent brand identity is aimed at enabling various verticals currently within the sports and lifestyle businesses, an autonomy to operate and create industry driving strategies and world-class consumer experiences as the company focuses on further investing in the segment.

The RISE Worldwide portfolio includes sports and sponsorship consulting, fashion and sustainability platform building, athlete talent management, licensing, broadcast production, lifestyle and entertainment with owned or managed key properties like Hero Indian Super League, Lakme Fashion Week, Tata Open Maharashtra, Jio Wonderland and SU.RE Sustainable Resolution. "RISE Worldwide aims to provide a comprehensive solution to the sports, lifestyle and entertainment industries as one inclusive force creating a symbiotic ecosystem that engages in nation-building by inspiring the youth through our various initiatives," said a RISE Worldwide spokesperson.

"We look forward to this dawn with new zeal and a DNA imbibed to RISE. Built on our existing relationships, trust and the knowledge of the industry, RISE seeks to help partners reach their target audience effectively as we bring their creative initiatives to life and provide consumers with world-class experiences across each of our properties." The company is already India's largest independent sports, lifestyle and entertainment enterprise, connecting with over 150 million youth on social media through their various IPs.

A roster of six cricket athletes managed exclusively includes Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Krunal Pandya under the company's Athlete Talent Management division. The sports sponsorship and consultancy division represents brands like Dream11, boAt and BKT Tires in India and globally. The company was selected to exclusively market the global virtual inventory of recently- concluded Indian cricket team's tour of Australia.

The company also boasts of a fully-equipped broadcast production set-up and looks forward to engaging in sports production contracts across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bids invited to upgrade Ernakulam railway station

Ernakulam railway station, one of the busiest in Kerala, will be redeveloped by Rail Land Development AuthorityRLDA, which has invited bids from private players.RLDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, has invited online bids ...

EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO's disclosures -source

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine supplies after the companys chief executive revealed confidential clauses, an EU official said on Wednesday. In an interview with n...

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews clouds of ash

Indonesias Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted on Wednesday, sending up a cloud of ash and prompting authorities to warn of the risk of lava flows reaching roads, officials said. The 2,963 m 9,721 ft high Merapi is one of Indonesias...

Soccer-Fulham investigating bullying allegations made by former youth player

Fulham have launched an investigation after former youth player Max Noble claimed he was bullied, abused and threatened during his time at the London clubs academy. Noble said in an interview with the i newspaper he felt depressed and conte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021