Reliance rebrands sports, lifestyle and entertainment business

Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its sports and lifestyle business to RISE Worldwide Ltd as it independently ventures into the burgeoning industry in India and globally. RISE Worldwide will continue to drive the full portfolio of owned and operated brand properties earlier under the banner of IMG Reliance Ltd.

RISE Worldwide is conceptualised with the belief that 'Together We RISE as 1.' The company's motto represents the passion, positivity, optimism and leadership of a young India globally. The company said transition to an independent brand identity is aimed at enabling various verticals currently within the sports and lifestyle businesses, an autonomy to operate and create industry driving strategies and world-class consumer experiences as the company focuses on further investing in the segment.

The RISE Worldwide portfolio includes sports and sponsorship consulting, fashion and sustainability platform building, athlete talent management, licensing, broadcast production, lifestyle and entertainment with owned or managed key properties like Hero Indian Super League, Lakme Fashion Week, Tata Open Maharashtra, Jio Wonderland and SU.RE Sustainable Resolution. "RISE Worldwide aims to provide a comprehensive solution to the sports, lifestyle and entertainment industries as one inclusive force creating a symbiotic ecosystem that engages in nation-building by inspiring the youth through our various initiatives," said a RISE Worldwide spokesperson.

"We look forward to this dawn with new zeal and a DNA imbibed to RISE. Built on our existing relationships, trust and the knowledge of the industry, RISE seeks to help partners reach their target audience effectively as we bring their creative initiatives to life and provide consumers with world-class experiences across each of our properties." The company is already India's largest independent sports, lifestyle and entertainment enterprise, connecting with over 150 million youth on social media through their various IPs.

A roster of six cricket athletes managed exclusively includes Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Krunal Pandya under the company's Athlete Talent Management division. The sports sponsorship and consultancy division represents brands like Dream11, boAt and BKT Tires in India and globally. The company was selected to exclusively market the global virtual inventory of recently- concluded Indian cricket team's tour of Australia.

The company also boasts of a fully-equipped broadcast production set-up and looks forward to engaging in sports production contracts across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)