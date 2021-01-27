Left Menu

AstraZeneca recognised as Top Employer in South Africa and Kenya

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:09 IST
The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey, covering topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. Image Credit: ANI

The 2021 Top Employers have been announced and AstraZeneca (AstraZeneca.com) has been recognised as a Top Employer in South Africa and Kenya.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey, covering topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), AstraZeneca has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year's announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme."

Barbara Nel, Country President African Cluster (South Africa, Sub Sahara and French Speaking Africa), says: "None of what we have achieved this year would have been possible without the tremendous efforts of all our teams, despite personal challenges faced. Achieving the Top Employer certification is testament to each individual within our region working with absolute determination and passion to make a difference, to each other and around the world. The distinction is a reaffirmation of our commitment to continue to work hard at building our inclusive culture, supported by enabling people-focused practices and policies because this is how we will make the most of our strengths."

