Left Menu

Welspun India Q3 profit rises over twofold to Rs 174 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:45 IST
Welspun India Q3 profit rises over twofold to Rs 174 cr

Home textiles major Welspun India on Wednesday reported over twofold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 174.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.09 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,049.71 crore as against Rs 1,604.92 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

It said during the quarter under review its plants at Vapi and Anjar operated at peak capacities. ''Bath linen sales volume grew by 17 per cent year-on-year, bed linen sales volume grew by 43 per cent year-on-year and rugs and carpets sales volume grew by 28 per cent year-on-year,'' it added.

Shares of Welspun India were trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 68.75 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Raya and the Last Dragon' to release in India on March 5

Disneys upcoming animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon is set to be released in Indian theatres on March 5. The studio unveiled the new trailer of the film, giving audiences a more in-depth look at Raya, voiced by Star Wars actor Kelly-...

Covaxin has ability to neutralise UK strain of COVID-19-Review report

Covaxin, developed by BharatBiotech, has the ability to neutralise the UK variant of the coronavirus, according to a preprint review by bioRxiv, a free online archive and distribution service for unpublished preprints in the life sciences.T...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million as infections rise in Europe and Americas and the Asia-Pacific region scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks, while governments hurry to procure adequate vaccine supplies.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS E...

EDEN Renewables India secures USD 165 million finance for 450-MW solar project

EDEN Renewables India has tied up with DBS Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch for funding or financing its USD 165-million about Rs 1,200 crore 450 megawatt peak solar power project in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021