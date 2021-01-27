Left Menu

Bank of Baroda Q3 profit at Rs 1,159 cr

It had a loss of Rs 1,406.96 crore in the year-ago period.Standalone income during the period under review was also down at Rs 20,664.23 crore from Rs 21,809.07 crore.Among others, the lender said it has made provisions of Rs 10,128.04 crore, 100 per cent of the total outstanding, for the accounts covered under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC, as on December 31, 2020.Besides, the bank made provisions of Rs 1,709.35 crore as on December 31, 2020 towards the potential impact of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:09 IST
Bank of Baroda Q3 profit at Rs 1,159 cr

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,159.17 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The state-owned bank had posted a net loss of R 1,218.87 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

Total income of the bank fell to Rs 22,070.52 crore during October-December period of 2020-21 from Rs 23,134.67 crore in the year-ago quarter, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

The lender improved on its asset quality with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 8.48 per cent of the gross advances by December-end 2020 from 10.43 per cent by the same period a year ago.

In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans fell to Rs 63,181.55 crore as against Rs 73,139.70 crore.

Net NPAs also came down to 2.39 per cent (Rs 16,667.71 crore) from 4.05 per cent (Rs 26,504 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the third quarter fell to Rs 4,618.88 crore from Rs 7,233.62 crore in year-ago period.

On standalone basis, the lender logged a net profit of Rs 1,061.11 crore in December quarter, 2020-21. It had a loss of Rs 1,406.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone income during the period under review was also down at Rs 20,664.23 crore from Rs 21,809.07 crore.

Among others, the lender said it has made provisions of Rs 10,128.04 crore, 100 per cent of the total outstanding, for the accounts covered under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), as on December 31, 2020.

Besides, the bank made provisions of Rs 1,709.35 crore as on December 31, 2020 towards the potential impact of COVID-19. The provisions held are in excess of the RBI prescribed norms, it said.

Bank of Baroda stock closed 0.14 per cent lower at Rs 73.70 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

A modified version of the Boeing 737 Max, incorporating multiple safety upgrades, has been approved to resume flights in Europe, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes...

S Ravi Varman makes to the top list of The Global Indians 2020

New Delhi India, January 27 ANIDigpu The Most Admired Global Indians 2020 was launched virtually on 9th January 2021 by Unified Brainz as a gesture to celebrate 2nd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista. The spectacular ...

NCPCR seeks police report over kids stranded at Red Fort during farmers' protest

The countrys apex child rights body, the NCPCR, Wednesday sought a report from the Delhi Police after it emerged that over 250 children who had come here to participate in the Republic Day parade were stranded at the Red Fort as protesting ...

Varun Budhijara made his way amongst The Global Indians 2020

New Delhi India, January 27 ANIDigpu The Most Admired Global Indians 2020 was launched virtually on 9th January 2021 by Unified Brainz as a gesture to celebrate 2nd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista. The spectacular ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021