EU meeting with Astra on vaccine supplies canceled after firm pulls out - EU official

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:17 IST
AstraZeneca has pulled out from a meeting with the European Union scheduled for Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies, an EU official said.

The official added that the EU keeps asking the company to provide further explanations about its announcement to cut vaccine deliveries to the EU in the first quarter.

