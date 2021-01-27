Left Menu

Execs expect larger workforce to continue to operate remotely post pandemic: Report

Top executives in India expect that a slightly larger percentage of their workforce would continue to operate remotely after the end of this pandemic, a Deloitte report said on Wednesday.It said companies had already invested in technologies to enable remote working or provided flexible working hours, it said.Once the pandemic and lockdowns end, Indian CXOs or top executives expect a slightly larger percentage of their workforce to remain in remote-working scenarios, as compared to global executives, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:37 IST
Execs expect larger workforce to continue to operate remotely post pandemic: Report

Top executives in India expect that a slightly larger percentage of their workforce would continue to operate remotely after the end of this pandemic, a Deloitte report said on Wednesday.

It said companies had already invested in technologies to enable remote working or provided flexible working hours, it said.

''Once the pandemic and lockdowns end, Indian CXOs (or top executives) expect a slightly larger percentage of their workforce to remain in remote-working scenarios, as compared to global executives,'' it added. In the wake of a tumultuous 2020, the executives believe that disruption is here to stay, according to Deloitte's 2021 Global Resilience Report. ''In fact, 70 per cent of the CXOs surveyed in India, do not see 2020 as a rare event and believe they are likely to see occasional, or regular, disruptions of this scale going forward, as compared to 62 per cent globally,'' it said.

Joydeep Datta Gupta, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said 2020 has propelled organisations in India, and the rest of the world, to think creatively given the disruptive environment. ''Our research reveals that resilient organisations; with flexible, adaptable, long-term, innovative mindsets that cultivate resilient cultures, are better positioned to overcome disruptions and help usher in a 'better normal' post pandemic,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TCS 3rd most-valued IT services brand globally, closes gap behind IBM: Brand Finance

Tata Consultancy Services TCS has been ranked third most-valued IT services brand globally, after Accenture and IBM, according to a report by Brand Finance.Four Indian IT services companies -- TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro -- secured spots in...

Sindhu, Srikanth lose their opening matches in World Tour Finals

Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth fought their hearts out before suffering close defeats in their respective group B openers at the USD 1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.A week after a demoralising...

Green India Polymers - 4 Million USD Turn-over - Waste Management to Wealth Management

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirThe Global plastics recycling market is expected to develop from an estimated 85 billion out of 2020 to 110 billion by 2025. The concerned market navigates the rising tendency towards reused plastics over...

Carl Pei's new venture 'Nothing' to introduce smart devices in first half of 2021

OnePlus co-founder Carl Peis new consumer technology venture Nothing will unveil its first smart devices in the first half of this year.The London-based company, which has raised USD 7 million about Rs 51.4 crore in seed financing, also cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021