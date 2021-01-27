Left Menu

Sterling gets vaccine boost to hit 8-month high vs euro

Sterling rose to a fresh eight-month high against the euro on Wednesday as Britain's faster COVID-19 vaccine rollout than in the European Union offered support to the pound. Although Britain's deaths from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 on Tuesday, its faster initial vaccine rollout has fuelled hopes for economic recovery.

27-01-2021
Sterling rose to a fresh eight-month high against the euro on Wednesday as Britain's faster COVID-19 vaccine rollout than in the European Union offered support to the pound.

Although Britain's deaths from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 on Tuesday, its faster initial vaccine rollout has fuelled hopes for economic recovery. Sterling was up 0.3% at 88.28 pence at 1049 GMT, after hitting a fresh eight-month high of against the single market currency.

Geoffrey Yu, senior EMEA market strategist at BNY Mellon, said "the general theme of UK doing well with vaccinations is playing a role" in lifting the pound, which is "not expensive and not over-owned yet". On the other hand, "the euro is clearly being undermined by ongoing concerns over vaccine rollout speed and supply," Yu added.

Versus the greenback, sterling was flat at $1.3736, not far off a May 2018 high of $1.3759 touched earlier. Hopes for a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package has fuelled risk sentiment in markets in recent weeks, benefiting sterling. Market participants are expecting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to renew a commitment to ultra-easy policy.

"It's FOMC today so the adjustment in dollar positions may be playing a role as well," Yu said. As Britain left the bloc in December, the City of London said the capital's loss of some financial business due to Brexit has not been catastrophic and it will thrive even if the European Union "irrationally" blocks access.

"For now Sterling continues to trade more on hope, vaccines, than current reality," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

