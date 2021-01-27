IEA and India sign strategic partnership to enhance energy security

The Framework for Strategic Partnership between the International Energy Agency (IEA) members and the Government of India was signed on 27th January 2021 to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation & enhance global energy security, stability and sustainability.

This partnership will lead to an extensive exchange of knowledge and would be a stepping stone towards India becoming a full member of the IEA.

The MoU was signed by Mr Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power) from the Indian side and Dr Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director from the IEA side.

The contents of the Strategic partnership will be jointly decided by the IEA Members and India, including a phased increase in benefits and responsibilities for India as an IEA Strategic partner, and building on existing areas of work within Association and the Clean Energy Transitions Programme (CETP), such as Energy Security, Clean & Sustainable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Enhancing petroleum storage capacity in India, Expansion of gas-based economy in India etc.

The IEA Secretariat will be responsible for the implementation of the cooperative activities in India and for facilitating discussion between the IEA Members and India to further develop the Strategic Partnership.

The Government of India endeavours to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the energy sector in the identified areas noted above, through the Framework Agreement.

(With Inputs from PIB)