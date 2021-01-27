Left Menu

Carl Pei's new venture 'Nothing' to introduce smart devices in first half of 2021

He quit OnePlus in October last year to start this new venture.Nothing had received USD 7 million in seed financing from investors including Tony Fadell Principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod, Casey Neistat YouTuber, Kevin Lin Co-founder of Twitch, Steve Huffman CEO of Reddit, Liam Casey founder and CEO, PCH, Paddy Cosgrave founder of Web Summit and Josh Buckley CEO of Product Hunt.Earlier this month, CRED founder Kunal Shahs investment undisclosed amount in Peis new venture was announced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:27 IST
Carl Pei's new venture 'Nothing' to introduce smart devices in first half of 2021

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new consumer technology venture 'Nothing' will unveil its first smart devices in the first half of this year.

The London-based company, which has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 51.4 crore) in seed financing, also counts Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah among its investors.

''It's been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change... We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use.

''When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing,'' Pei said in a statement.

Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future, he added.

The company will release its first smart devices in the first half of this year, the statement said.

Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013. He quit OnePlus in October last year to start this new venture.

Nothing had received USD 7 million in seed financing from investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

Earlier this month, CRED founder Kunal Shah's investment (undisclosed amount) in Pei's new venture was announced. Shah, who had co-founded Freecharge and is an active investor, has backed a number of start-ups including Udayy, Kyt, Khatabook, BharatPe, Unacademy, Razorpay and Avail Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall with earnings underway, eyes on Fed

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as a busy week of earnings gained momentum, with upbeat results from Microsoft cushioning the fall in Nasdaq futures ahead of the Federal Reserves policy statement later in the day.Microsoft Cor...

UK plans tough new border measures to combat coronavirus

Britain will announce new tougher border measures on Wednesday to stop new variants of COVID-19 getting into the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he promised to deliver a roadmap out of lockdowns that have shuttered much of the...

Investors' wealth plunge over Rs 8 lakh cr in four days

Investors wealth eroded by more than Rs 8 lakh crore in four consecutive sessions of stock market loss.Recordings its fourth straight session of loss on Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 47,409.93. In ...

Tennis-Murray enters Italian challenger event after Australian Open withdrawal

Former world number one Andy Murray will compete in a challenger tournament in Biella next month following his Australian Open withdrawal, the Italian Tennis Federation confirmed on Wednesday. Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray was forced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021