Left Menu

Over 70 pc industry respondents expect Budget to hike standard deduction limit: KPMG survey

A smaller number of respondents, however, expect a new COVID-19 cess.As many as 250 respondents across sectors participated in the KPMG in Indias pre-budget Survey 2021-22.Asked what measures the government could adopt to provide relief to the salaried class, most respondents 74 per cent felt that an enhancement in the standard deduction on salary income from the existing limit of Rs 50,000 should be considered.About 57 per cent of the respondents felt tax-free allowancesperquisites for salaried individuals could be given in the Budget, keeping in mind work from home arrangement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:36 IST
Over 70 pc industry respondents expect Budget to hike standard deduction limit: KPMG survey
Representative image

A vast majority of industry respondents expect that the standard deduction limit for salaried individuals could be enhanced from the existing Rs 50,000 in the Budget next week, a KPMG in India survey said on Wednesday.

A majority of respondents in the survey believe that with the government facing the prospect of significantly increased expenditure in the coming year, the revenue needs can be met through increased collections fuelled by an economic recovery as well as by improved technology-driven enforcement, rather than through the introduction of new taxes. A smaller number of respondents, however, expect a new COVID-19 cess.

As many as 250 respondents across sectors participated in the KPMG in India's pre-budget Survey 2021-22.

Asked what measures the government could adopt to provide relief to the salaried class, most respondents (74 per cent) felt that an enhancement in the standard deduction on salary income from the existing limit of Rs 50,000 should be considered.

About 57 per cent of the respondents felt tax-free allowances/perquisites for salaried individuals could be given in the Budget, keeping in mind work from home arrangement. While 39 per cent felt a separate deduction for medical expenses concerning COVID-19 treatment could be given in the 2021-22 Budget.

As to what the government could do more to help resolve disputes, a whopping 77 per cent of respondents felt that a mediation scheme should be introduced in the Budget to enable negotiated settlements of tax disputes.

Asked if the government should announce provisions to facilitate a regime for a direct overseas listing of Indian companies, nearly 70 per cent of the respondents were in favour of such a move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav seeks UT status for disputed Maha-K'taka border areas

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday said areas dominated by Marathi-speaking people on the states border with Karnataka should bedeclared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives itsfinal verdict on the issue.Sp...

'Cum-ex' defendant swindled Denmark out of $1 bln, prosecutor says

Sanjay Shah, a Briton charged with defrauding Danish tax authorities in a sham trading scheme, is suspected of pocketing as much as 7 billion Danish crowns 1.14 billion, local media reported on Wednesday, citing indictment papers. Danish pr...

US STOCKS-Futures fall with earnings underway, eyes on Fed

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as a busy week of earnings gained momentum, with upbeat results from Microsoft cushioning the fall in Nasdaq futures ahead of the Federal Reserves policy statement later in the day.Microsoft Cor...

UK plans tough new border measures to combat coronavirus

Britain will announce new tougher border measures on Wednesday to stop new variants of COVID-19 getting into the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he promised to deliver a roadmap out of lockdowns that have shuttered much of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021