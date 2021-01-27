Left Menu

Successive Technologies is Now an Umbraco Gold Partner

The Umbraco Gold partnership enables Successive Technologies to gain exclusive benefits that will enable the company to not only deliver more to the clients but also contribute towards the development of the platform.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:16 IST
Successive Technologies is Now an Umbraco Gold Partner

NOIDA, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successive Technologies, an India-based next-gen technology services company has been awarded Gold Partner status by Umbraco. This is the highest level of partnership level and allows Successive to access exclusive Umbraco resources and do more for its Clients than before.

Umbraco is an easy-to-manage content management system that allows users to create and maintain high-quality and high-performance websites. With over 500,000+ websites running on the Umbraco platform, it is among the top 5 most popular server applications in the world. The Umbraco Gold partnership enables Successive Technologies to gain exclusive benefits that will enable the company to not only deliver more to the clients but also contribute towards the development of the platform. Sid Pandey, Chief Executive Officer at Successive, said:''We're pleased to be a part of Umbraco's ever-growing Gold Partner community. As a business, we are excited to understand how we can unravel this partnership's mutual benefit and combine our deep technology capabilities with the brilliant Umbraco team to continue to deliver first-class websites to our customers.''Jake Compton from Umbraco HQ added,''We are thrilled to have Successive Technologies join the Umbraco Gold Partner family. Their immense knowledge and skill in both Umbraco and other web technologies make Successive an exceptional asset to the Umbraco community. We look forward to being part of their future accomplishments.''As a Gold Partner, Successive looks forward to creating innovative, advanced, and cutting-edge solutions by leveraging direct access to Umbraco HQ for ongoing support and certified developer training. For more information on the Umbraco and inquiries, please email at hello@successive.techAbout Successive TechnologiesFounded in 2012, Successive is a next-gen technology consulting services company purpose-built for modern business speed. Our expertise includes digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, application security, and application development solutions. Our innovative approaches thought process, and automation mindset help businesses build a strong business transformation foundation and customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.successive.tech. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312400/Successive_Technologies_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK police dealing with incident on estate where Astra vaccines plant located

British police said on Wednesday they were dealing with an ongoing incident on an industrial estate in Wales where a plant that produces anti-COVID vaccines for AstraZeneca is located.The plant earlier reported it had received a suspicious ...

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.81 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal year. Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 62,231 crore have been issued to over 1.71...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Governor emphasises on need to improve road infrastructure for development of rural areas

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BrigRetd Dr B D Mishra on Wednesday emphasised on the need toimprove road infrastructure to bring development andprosperity in the rural areas of the state.Chairing a high-level meeting to discuss theimplementatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021