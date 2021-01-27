Left Menu

Sebi moots proposal on appointment of managing director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:31 IST
Sebi moots proposal on appointment of managing director

Seeking to put in place stricter norms, Sebi on Wednesday proposed that a person rejected by a listed company's shareholders as a managing director or whole-time director can be appointed or re-appointed to the posts only after the company fulfils various conditions, including providing detailed justifications.

In case, the company's shareholders reject the candidature of the persons again, such persons cannot be considered for appointment as director or continue as a director for two years.

The proposals are part of a discussion paper floated by Sebi.

Under the proposal, if a person whose appointment or re-appointment as a managing director (MD) or whole-time director (WTD) has been rejected by the shareholders of a listed firm should not be appointed again on such post unless certain conditions are satisfied, Sebi said in a consultation paper.

Those conditions are the company's nomination and remuneration committee has recommended such appointment with detailed justification, despite rejection by shareholders and the board has approved the appointment after recording reasons for such appointment.

The proposal is aimed at ensuring shareholder supremacy on the appointment of such positions.

After the appointment of such directors, a listed company should disclose reasons for naming such persons to the board to stock exchanges within 24 hours along with the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Besides, a listed entity should obtain shareholders' approval for such appointments in the immediate next general meeting or within three months, whichever is earlier.

In addition, the explanatory statement to the notice to the shareholders for considering the appointment of the director should contain a detailed explanation and recommendation from the nomination and remuneration committee and the board as to why such appointment should be placed before the shareholders despite the rejection of the candidature earlier by the shareholders.

In case, the shareholders reject the candidature of the persons again, such persons cannot be considered for appointment as director, or continue as a director of that particular listed entity, for a period of two years from the date of rejection by the shareholders, Sebi said.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from public till February 12 on the proposals.

As per the Companies Act, the board cannot appoint a person who fails to get elected as a director at a general meeting as an additional director. However, this does not explicitly prohibit the board from re-appointing a person as an MD or WTD, whose appointment to such posts was rejected by the shareholders at the general meeting. Further, the board of a listed entity can continue to appoint such persons as WTD or MD even after subsequent rejections by the shareholders.

According to Sebi, such appointments by the boards are against the will of the shareholders, who are entrusted by the law to approve the appointment of directors to the boards of companies, and also against the spirit of corporate governance as envisaged under the Listing of Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

With increased shareholder awareness, rejection of appointment or re-appointment of directors by shareholders at general meetings and the possibility of appointment of such directors by listed entities cannot be ruled out, Sebi noted.

Therefore, a need has been felt for a policy intervention to include specific provisions in the LODR Regulations to deal with such circumstances, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Alam century leads Pakistan to 308-8 vs South Africa

Fawad Alams third test century put Pakistan in charge on the second day of the first test against South Africa on Wednesday.The 35-year-old Alam hit nine fours and two sixes in a patient 109 off 245 balls, compiled in just under six hours, ...

UK plant producing AstraZeneca vaccines partially evacuated over suspect package

A plant in Wales that produces AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received, the company that operates it said on Wednesday.Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious pac...

Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital 'for check-up'; vital parameters stable

Less than a month after heunderwent an angioplasty, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was onWednesday taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for acheckup for his cardiac condition, a senior official of themedical establishment said.Several test...

India, Madagascar have cooperation programmes in education, health: Ambassador Abhay Kumar

Indias Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar has said that two countries have cordial and friendly bilateral relations since the time of Independence of the island country and have cooperation programmes in several sectors including humanita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021