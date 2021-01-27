Left Menu

AstraZeneca Welsh vaccine partner partially evacuates site after suspicious package

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:43 IST
An AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supply partner has partially evacuated its site as it investigates a suspicious package, the company Wockhardt UK said on Wednesday.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility in Wales.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

