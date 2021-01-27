Left Menu

NAM India Q3 PAT surges 42%; total income up 11%

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:14 IST
NAM India Q3 PAT surges 42%; total income up 11%

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Wednesday reported a 42 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 212 crore for three months ended December 31, 2020.

In comparison, the company had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 149.30 crore in the year-ago period, NAM India said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Total income rose by 11 per cent to Rs 399 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 360.64 crore in three months ended December 31, 2019.

In addition, the company's board approved interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO of NAM India said, ''In the last six months, global and domestic economic activity has seen a sharp rebound. The Indian mutual fund industry's assets have increased at a strong pace in this period and, are poised to grow exponentially in the next three-five years''.

''Our priority is to be 'future ready' and capture this long-term opportunity,'' he added.

NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund's scheme.

As of December quarter, NAM India has assets under management of Rs 3.52 lakh crore, including Nippon India Mutual Fund of Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cops dealt with situation in proper way that is why no one was killed due to police action during tractor rally violence: Delhi Police chief.

Cops dealt with situation in proper way that is why no one was killed due to police action during tractor rally violence Delhi Police chief....

Plan for march to Parliament on Budget day on February 1 cancelled: Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Plan for march to Parliament on Budget day on February 1 cancelled Farmer leader Darshan Pal....

Rhino calf found dead in Dudhwa National Park

A one-year-old rhinoceros calf was found dead in Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.The injuries detected on the rhino calfs body indicated attack by some carnivore, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director Sanj...

Pakistan to start COVID-19 vaccination drive next week - govt minister

Pakistan will start its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with front-line health workers, a government minister said on Wednesday. God willing, the vaccination of front-line health workers will start next week, Asad Umar, who o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021