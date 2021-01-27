Left Menu

Sebi imposes 3-year ban on Tradebizz Research proprietor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:49 IST
Sebi imposes 3-year ban on Tradebizz Research proprietor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi on Wednesday barred the proprietor of investment advisory firm Tradebizz Research from the securities market for three years for fraudulent trading activities while providing investment advisory services to its clients.

Besides, the individual -- Sanjay Singh Parihar -- has been directed to resolve the complaints pending against him in the SCORES within 30 days from the date of the order.

In August 2019, the regulator had passed an ex-parte interim order against Tradebizz Research and Parihar (noticee), directing them not to access the securities market till further directions.

Parihar had promised assured and guaranteed returns to its client and charged unreasonable fees for such services, Sebi noted.

Among others, it was also observed that he was charging fees under various additional heads, which apparently do not seem to be connected to the service of an investment adviser.

Citing the interim order, Sebi said the information taken from SCORES during the relevant time had indicated that the noticee had not resolved the grievance of its clients within the prescribed timelines.

Besides, Parihar had sold high risk products to its clients whose risk profiling did not qualify to be eligible and categorised for high risk products, the order noted.

While imposing the three-year ban, Sebi said the noticee not only failed in observing due care and fairness in conduct but also indulged in fraudulent and misleading acts knowingly to induce investors to trade in the securities market under the temptation of earning unexpected return on their investment.

The period of restraint already undergone on account of the interim order would be adjusted in the three-year ban period.

In another order, Sebi, on Wednesday, barred six individuals and two entities from accessing the securities market for a period ranging six months to one year.

It was found that they had indulged in manipulative trading activities in the shares of Surabhi Chemicals & Investments Ltd.

By manipulating the price of the scrip of Surabhi upwards and creating a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip by executing such fraudulent trades in small quantities they violated the provisions of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 467 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,204 new cases

Italy reported 467 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 541 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,204 from 10,593. Some 293,770 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the ...

Conducting pilots of voice-assisted shopping using vernacular languages: Snapdeal

Value-focused e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday said it is experimenting with voice-assisted shopping that will allow users to ask questions in various vernacular languages.Launched in September last year, Snapdeals app and m-sit...

Strong demand for Austria, Greece, Slovenia bond sales

Bond sales for Austria, Greece and Slovenia won strong demand on Wednesday, joining larger peers who issued debt via syndication earlier in the month. Austria received 32 billion euros of investor orders, eight times the 4 billion euros it ...

Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era

Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, marked the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday only virtually, aware that he might never return as the coronavirus pandemic drags on. Survivors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021