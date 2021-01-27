Left Menu

Air France and Airbus face Paris trial call over deadly crash -source

The Paris public prosecutor has requested that Air France and Airbus stand trial on charges of manslaughter over the 2009 crash of flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, which killed all 228 people on board, a judicial source told Reuters. An appeals court hearing to rule on the prosecutor's request has been set for March 4 at 1200 GMT, the source added on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Le Parisien newspaper which was published on its website.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:11 IST
Air France and Airbus face Paris trial call over deadly crash -source
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Paris public prosecutor has requested that Air France and Airbus stand trial on charges of manslaughter over the 2009 crash of flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, which killed all 228 people on board, a judicial source told Reuters.

An appeals court hearing to rule on the prosecutor's request has been set for March 4 at 1200 GMT, the source added on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Le Parisien newspaper which was published on its website. The Paris public prosecutor's office and Airbus could not immediately be reached. Air France declined to comment.

French judges in 2019 dropped charges against Air France and European plane manufacturer Airbus over the crash, saying the pilots had lost control of the plane. French investigators found the crew of AF447 mishandled loss of speed readings from sensors blocked with ice from a storm, and caused the aircraft to stall by holding its nose too high.

Le Parisien reported that the Paris prosecutor now says there were "blameworthy infringements" on the part of Air France, notably in crew training, and says Airbus under-estimated the risks posed by ice on the sensors. The newspaper did not say how it obtained the information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal to suspend flights to and from Brazil until Feb 14

Portugal will suspend all flights to and from Brazil from Jan. 29 until Feb. 14, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, citing a worsening COVID-19 pandemic globally and in Portugal, as well as new variants of the virus detected elsewhere...

Shiromani Akali Dal condemns Delhi violence

Chandigarh, Jan 27 PTI The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday condemned the Republic Day violence in Delhi, saying the country can prosper only through perseverance of atmosphere of peace and communal harmony.Party leader Bikram Singh Majithi...

Decrying vaccines, Tanzania leader says 'God will protect' from COVID-19

President John Magufuli said on Wednesday that Tanzania did not need a coronavirus lockdown because God would protect his people and homespun precautions such as steam inhalation were better than dangerous foreign vaccines.Contradicting glo...

Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era

Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, marked the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday only virtually, aware that he might never return as the coronavirus pandemic drags on. Survivors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021