Left Menu

British shares drop as lockdowns strain mining stocks; AstraZeneca weighs

London listed shares ended lower on Wednesday, led by a decline in mining shares as a surge in virus cases and movement curbs raised demand worries, while Fresnillo slumped after the precious metals miner predicted lower gold production. Fresnillo Plc tumbled 13% after forecasting lower gold output for the current year than pandemic-hit 2020, mainly after a land slip at one of its mines in Mexico restricted operations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:33 IST
British shares drop as lockdowns strain mining stocks; AstraZeneca weighs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

London listed shares ended lower on Wednesday, led by a decline in mining shares as a surge in virus cases and movement curbs raised demand worries, while Fresnillo slumped after the precious metals miner predicted lower gold production. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3%, with miners and construction stocks falling the most, while AstraZeneca was the top drag to the index, falling nearly 2.2%.

"There were a few positive factors last year that helped to push equity markets higher, but that energy seems to be fading with rising virus cases and lockdowns being a drag on investor sentiment," said Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated the COVID-19 lockdown in England would last until March 8, and was set to announce new tougher border measures to stop new variants of COVID-19 getting into the country.

Mining heavy-weights Rio Tinto and Anglo American also weighed on the FTSE 100, while zinc prices fell to their lowest in more than two months as stockpiles climbed and demand in top consumer China weakened. British retailers slipped 0.3% after reporting the biggest annual drop in prices since May, adding to signs of pressure on the sector.

The mood further dampened as Britain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000. The FTSE 100 has recorded consistent monthly gains since November on expectations of a vaccine-led recovery, but it has lost steam as extended lockdowns and worries of vaccine roll-outs hit business activity.

Tullow Oil dropped 12.2% even after the oil exploration company forecast its operating cashflow to reach $500 million in 2021, if the oil price stays above $50 a barrel. Fresnillo Plc tumbled 13% after forecasting lower gold output for the current year than pandemic-hit 2020, mainly after a land slip at one of its mines in Mexico restricted operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian president’s office received letter with suspicious powder - source

The office of Tunisias president has received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source sai...

White House climate envoy Kerry says issues US has with China will not be “traded” for climate

White House special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that no issues the United States has with China will be traded for climate.Obviously we have serious differences with China... the issues of theft of intellectu...

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

The University of Oxford expects efficacy data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the British variant of the novel coronavirus by next week, a lead scientist said on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of a U.S. CDC advisory panel.Sinc...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 sink 1% on Boeing results, short squeeze

The Dow and the SP 500 slid more than 1 on Wednesday as Boeing slumped on posting a record annual loss, while declines were exacerbated by hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze sparked by a sharp rally in GameStop ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021