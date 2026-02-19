Left Menu

FTSE 100 Tumbles Amid Rio Tinto Slide and US-Iran Tensions

London's FTSE 100 index fell from recent highs, prompted by Rio Tinto's disappointing earnings and global tension concerning U.S.-Iran relations. The index dropped 0.5%, while Rio Tinto shares slid 3.6%. Simultaneously, British Gas owner Centrica saw a 5.1% drop due to profit warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:50 IST
FTSE 100 Tumbles Amid Rio Tinto Slide and US-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's primary stock index, the FTSE 100, recorded a decline from previous record highs on Thursday, following a disappointing earnings report from mining giant Rio Tinto, which missed analyst expectations. This was against a backdrop of heightened global tension between the U.S. and Iran.

The blue-chip index fell by 0.5% after achieving record highs on two consecutive days. Rio Tinto's shares plunged 3.6% after the company announced flat annual earnings, with strong copper division performance failing to offset weaker sales in their iron ore division.

Additionally, the dollar's strength, along with rising inventories and reduced Chinese demand due to Lunar New Year, pressured other London-listed miners. Meanwhile, Centrica, owner of British Gas, was the FTSE 100's biggest loser, sliding 5.1% amid warnings of missed profit forecasts and a suspended share buyback program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
2
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India
4
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026