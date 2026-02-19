FTSE 100 Tumbles Amid Rio Tinto Slide and US-Iran Tensions

London's primary stock index, the FTSE 100, recorded a decline from previous record highs on Thursday, following a disappointing earnings report from mining giant Rio Tinto, which missed analyst expectations. This was against a backdrop of heightened global tension between the U.S. and Iran.

The blue-chip index fell by 0.5% after achieving record highs on two consecutive days. Rio Tinto's shares plunged 3.6% after the company announced flat annual earnings, with strong copper division performance failing to offset weaker sales in their iron ore division.

Additionally, the dollar's strength, along with rising inventories and reduced Chinese demand due to Lunar New Year, pressured other London-listed miners. Meanwhile, Centrica, owner of British Gas, was the FTSE 100's biggest loser, sliding 5.1% amid warnings of missed profit forecasts and a suspended share buyback program.

