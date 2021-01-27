Bengaluru Airport to reduce operations during Aero India show

To ensure the smooth conduct ofthe Aero India Show from February 3 to 5, the KempegowdaInternational Airport here will partially close commercialflight operations as it would be the standby as thediversionary airport for flying display.

The airport on Wednesday said it was working withairlines and the Indian Air Force to ensure minimal disruptionto the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours.

''In order to ensure safety and pave the way for thesuccess of the event, BLR Airport will partially closecommercial flight operations and also standby as thediversionary airport for flying display during the days ofpractice and the main show,'' the Bangalore InternationalAirport Limited (BIAL), which manages the airport, said in astatement.

To avoid passenger inconvenience, the respectiveairlines will share timely communication on the change inairport operations and the revised flight timings during theAero India show, a prestigious event recognised globally.

The BIAL said that ancillary support such as airporttaxis and bus services will be aligned to accommodate theanticipated increase in passenger traffic.

The biennial Aero India show provides a platform foraerospace companies to showcase their products and services.

