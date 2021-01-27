Maldives lauds PM Modi's gesture of providing COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, its Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid and Consul (Mumbai) of the Republic of Maldives Bobby Mohanty have expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation, praising Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccine to their country. Bobby Mohanty called it a noble and memorable Republic Day gift.

India has supplied 100,000 doses of CoviShield (Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine) manufactured by SII (Serum Institute) to the Maldives. The Maldives is the among the first countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India.

In his address to the nation on 20th January 2021, President of the Republic of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced the arrival of the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in the Maldives from India. In his address and tweet, President Solih thanked the Indian people, its government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generosity.

"A short while ago, a flight from India with 100,000 doses of the CoviShield vaccine arrived in the Maldives, renewing our hopes for a resolution to the COVID-19 crisis soon. Our heartfelt thanks to PM @narendramodi, Indian government and people of India for this most generous gift," he tweeted. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid tweeted, "The Maldives extends deep and profound appreciation to PM @narendramodi & EAM @DrSJaishankar for their commitment to address the needs of India's neighbours, and for its special regard for the Maldives, at all times. Maldives is happy to receive as grant, 100,000 doses of CoviShield developed by Serum Institute of India - among the first countries to receive vaccines from India. As always, India stands strong & steadfast, by our side, as first responder in any crisis. When we needed to stock up on essential food items and medicine - India was there. It is unquestionable, that India is our number one first-responder, in times of critical need, especially during this global pandemic."

"It is heartening to see India walking the extra mile to extend its friendship with Maldives. The decision of India to choose Maldives as the first country for the generous supply Covid-19 vaccine is not only noble but the most memorable Republic Day gesture," said Bobby Mohanty, Consul (Mumbai), Republic of Maldives. Maldives has been the biggest beneficiary of India's COVID relief. Prior to this, in December 2020, India even contributed BCG vaccines to the Maldives where Consul Bobby Mohanty's office played a vital role in managing the logistics along with various agencies.

As part of its Neighbourhood First policy, India 'urgently dispatched' the vaccine, administered to babies to prevent tuberculosis, to bridge a shortfall in the National Immunization Programme of the Maldives. India had dispatched 30,000 doses of the Measles Rubella vaccine in January 2020.

Besides, Maldives is planning to attract investment in areas such as core infrastructure, travel and tourism, maritime/ marine, medical tourism, education, healthcare, defence, technology and emerging businesses. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

