Left Menu

The Gores Group-backed SPAC looks to raise $300 mln in IPO

SPACs have emerged as a popular IPO alternative for companies, providing a path to going public with less regulatory scrutiny and more certainty over the valuation that will be attained and funds that will be raised. United Wholesale Mortgage last year agreed to go public by merging with another Gores Group-backed SPAC, valuing the wholesale mortgage lender at $16.1 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 04:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 04:17 IST
The Gores Group-backed SPAC looks to raise $300 mln in IPO

A blank-check firm backed by private-equity firm The Gores Group is aiming to raise about $300 million in its initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII Inc, the eighth special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) launched by The Gores Group as part of this series, said it would sell 30 million units, comprising shares and warrants, priced at $10 apiece in the IPO.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an IPO to merge with a privately held company, turning it into a publicly traded firm. SPACs have emerged as a popular IPO alternative for companies, providing a path to going public with less regulatory scrutiny and more certainty over the valuation that will be attained and funds that will be raised.

United Wholesale Mortgage last year agreed to go public by merging with another Gores Group-backed SPAC, valuing the wholesale mortgage lender at $16.1 billion. Gores Holdings VIII will list its units on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GIIXU".

Deutsche Bank Securities is the sole underwriter for the offering.

Also Read: Poshmark valued at over $7 bln in blockbuster Nasdaq debut

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. returns indictment against Oath Keeper members over plot to storm U.S. CapitolThe United States has secured an indictment against three members of the far-right Oath Keepers mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. McIlroy keeping busy in bid to snap victory droughtRory McIlroy, who was unable to close out victory in the European Tours 2021 opener last week, is hopeful an ambitious tournament sched...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Exclusive Do we need to sanction each other German minister asks after Blinken callGermanys foreign minister questioned whether transatlantic sanctions are appropriate even if Washington ...

U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for The Last Picture Show, died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021