Left Menu

Apple's business in India still quite low relative to size of opportunity: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the companys share in India is quite low relative to the size of the opportunity and setting up retail stores in the future in the country will be a great initiative.Apple launched the Apple Store online in India on September 23, offering Apples full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time.If you take India as an example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to the year ago quarter.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:37 IST
Edit ( Last edited by Sumit Batra )
Apple's business in India still quite low relative to size of opportunity: Tim Cook
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company's share in India "is quite low relative to the size of the opportunity" and setting up retail stores in the future in the country will be a great initiative.

Apple launched the Apple Store online in India on September 23, offering Apple's full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time.

"If you take India as an example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to the year ago quarter. But our absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity. And you can kind of take that and go around the world and find other markets that are like that as well," Cook said on Wednesday in the company's Q1 2021 results earnings call.

On a question on Apple's efforts in the Indian market, where it has a low share, Cook said, "There are several markets, as I alluded to before. India is one of those, where our share is quite low. It did improve from the year-ago quarter. Our business roughly doubled over that period of time. And so we feel very good about the trajectory." He said Apple is doing a number of things in the area. "We put the online store there, for example, and the last quarter was the first full quarter of the online store. And that has gotten a great reaction to it and has helped us achieve the results that we got to last quarter.'' "We're also going in there with retail stores in the future. And so we look for that to be another great initiative and we continue to develop the channel as well. And so there are lots of things, not only in India but in several of the other markets that you might name where our share is lower than we would like," he said.

Cook added that even in the developed markets, everybody doesn't have an iPhone, "not even close. And so, we really don't have a significant share in any market. So, there's headroom left even in those developed markets where you might hear that." Apple announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 26, 2020. The company posted all-time record revenue of USD 111.4 billion, up 21 per cent year over year. International sales accounted for 64 per cent of the quarter's revenue.

Cook said the company hit a "new high watermark" for its installed base of active devices, with growth accelerating as it passed 1.65 billion devices worldwide during the December quarter.

iPhone grew by 17 per cent year-over-year, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 12 family. The company's active installed base of iPhones is now over 1 billion.

"The customer response to the new iPhone 12 models' unprecedented innovation from world-class cameras to the great and growing potential of 5G has been enthusiastic, even in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact at retail locations," he said.

iPad and Mac grew by 41 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, "reflecting the continuing role these devices have played in our users' lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Apple's business in India still quite low relative to size of opportunity: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the companys share in India is quite low relative to the size of the opportunity and setting up retail stores in the future in the country will be a great initiative.Apple launched the AppleStore online in India ...

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51 pc stake in designer brand Sabyasachi

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ABFRL has announced a strategic partnership with Indias largest designer brand Sabyasachi by signing a definitive agreement for acquiring 51 per cent stake in Sabyasachi brand. Sabyasachi is Indias larges...

ANALYSIS-Short sellers face derision, death threats and unexplained pizza

Making money by betting a companys shares will sink in value has become more challenging in recent weeks as markets rocketed higher and a growing wave of investors became ready to take on short sellers at almost any cost - even threatening ...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021